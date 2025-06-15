The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has saluted Nigerian fathers for their role in strengthening families and shaping future generations.

In a message to mark Father’s Day 2025 on Sunday, 15 June, Senator Tinubu described fathers as key contributors to a strong and stable society.

She commended “all Nigerian fathers who dedicate themselves to raising confident, responsible and compassionate children”, and also recognised the roles played by men who become fathers through mentorship, guardianship and community leadership.

The First Lady called on society to continue to provide men with the support and environment they need to be effective fathers.

“When fathers are involved, families grow stronger, and so does the nation,” she said.

She prayed that God would bless all fathers, strengthen them in their responsibilities and reward their efforts with peace, happiness and fulfilment.

“Happy Father’s Day,” Senator Oluremi Tinubu added.