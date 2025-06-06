First lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu has extended heartfelt greetings to Muslim faithful across the nation, on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir

In her Eid-el-Kabir message, Senator Oluremi Tinubu described the season as a time of deep reflection on the values of sacrifice, obedience, compassion, and faith.

She urged Nigerians to use this period to show kindness and generosity to those around them, particularly the less privileged.

She asked Nigerians to remember their neighbours and extend a hand of love and support, especially to the less privileged.