The First Lady was accompanied by Hajia Nana Shettima, wife of the Vice President; Hajia Fatima Tajudeen Abbas, wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives; Hajia Laila Barau, wife of the Deputy Senate President; as well as wives of state governors, ministers, service chiefs, and other senior female dignitaries.

The visit was to commiserate with Her Excellency Hajiya Aisha Buhari, widow of the President, and other members of the Buhari family, following the passing of the former Nigerian leader.

In her remarks, the First Lady conveyed the heartfelt condolences of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the women of Nigeria, describing Buhari as a “statesman, symbol of integrity, discipline, and devotion to national service.” She praised his unwavering commitment to the welfare of ordinary Nigerians and his legacy as both a military leader and a democratically elected president.

“We pray Almighty Allah (SWT) grants him Al-Jannah Firdaus,” she said, as the delegation joined the Buhari family in prayers for the peaceful repose of his soul.