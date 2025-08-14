The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, on Wednesday received the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, at the Service’s headquarters in Abuja....

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, has received the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, at the Service’s headquarters in Abuja.

General Musa underscored the link between sustainable funding and national security, commending FIRS for its role in enabling the Armed Forces to perform effectively.

He announced that Nigeria will host the maiden African Chiefs of Defence Staff Conference in Abuja from 25 to 27 August 2025 — a landmark event aimed at showcasing the continent’s ability to shape its own defence agenda without external influence.

Dr Adedeji said peace remained the foundation of prosperity, noting the Armed Forces’ role in safeguarding stability.

He cited the recent achievement of Nigeria’s oil and gas revenue target as proof of the benefits of security in production areas.

The FIRS boss reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to military welfare, pointing to the recent approval of 1,550 housing units for personnel, and assured the Armed Forces of the Service’s full support for the conference’s success.