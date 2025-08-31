A fire outbreak has razed the girls’ hostel at the Ondo State-owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO)....

The incident, happened while some female students were engaged in sanitation exercises on campus.

The inferno also affected parts of the hall warden’s office and the secretary’s section.

Scores of female students were said to have been displaced by the inferno while two of the students, who were trying to evacuate the properties from the fire, sustained degrees of injury.

Although the exact cause of the fire is yet to be officially confirmed, students on the campus said it was triggered by a power surge.

One of the students, Omowumi Akinlade, described the incident as tragic.