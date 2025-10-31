After a multiple-crash involving five heavy-duty trucks on the Kara Bridge axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway caused a major traffic standstill, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority announced the bridge is now fully open for commuters. TVC earlier reported that the multiple-vehicle crash re...

After a multiple-crash involving five heavy-duty trucks on the Kara Bridge axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway caused a major traffic standstill, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority announced the bridge is now fully open for commuters.

TVC earlier reported that the multiple-vehicle crash resulted in serious wreckage, with trucks engulfed in flames and a confirmed loss of lives.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on the official X handle of the agency on Friday.

The statement reads, “The road(Kara bridge) is now open for vehicular movement, and the recovery is completed. Traffic backlog is expected to fadeExpressway off gradually. Thank you for your patience! LASTMAcares!”

TVC previously reported that eight casualties have been confirmed following a multiple-truck collision on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at the Berger Bridge, outward Lagos, on Thursday.

As seen by TVC on Thursday, one truck was seen plunging into the Kara River, while two heavy-duty trucks collided and were engulfed in flames.