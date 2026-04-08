Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has received approval from FIFA to switch his international allegiance from England to Nigeria. Confirmation of the one-time change of association was reflected on FIFA’s official platform on Monday, clearing the way for the Wrexham shot-stopper to represent the Super Eagles at senior level. Born in London…...

Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has received approval from FIFA to switch his international allegiance from England to Nigeria.

Confirmation of the one-time change of association was reflected on FIFA’s official platform on Monday, clearing the way for the Wrexham shot-stopper to represent the Super Eagles at senior level.

Born in London to Nigerian parents, Okonkwo previously represented England at youth levels, featuring from under-16 through to under-18.

The 24-year-old is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s goalkeeping options, currently led by Stanley Nwabali.

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An official of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Ademola Olajire, had earlier welcomed the development, describing Okonkwo as a promising addition to the squad.

“The NFF is always excited to have another good player committing to Nigeria and providing an option in a particular position,” Olajire said.

“Arthur Okonkwo is a prospect and we believe the technical crew is delighted to have another option in the goalkeeping department.”

Okonkwo rose through the youth ranks at Arsenal before moving to Wrexham from Crewe, initially on loan, ahead of the 2023/24 season.

He has since played a key role in Wrexham’s rapid rise, helping the club secure successive promotions to the English Championship.

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Nigeria, meanwhile, are seeking to rebuild after missing out on qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup — their second consecutive absence from the tournament.