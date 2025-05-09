The Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, says that the Nigerian government is working with the Finnish authorities to extradite Simon Ekpa to face prosecution for offences committed against national security and sovereignty.

He made this known at the citizens’ engagement on the achievement of the Ministry and its agencies on access to criminal justice and government initiatives

The AGF noted that Mr Ekpa is yet to be extradited as a result of the alleged offences he committed in Finland, which he would have to answer to, after which he will be brought to Nigeria to answer to the allegations against him.

“Simon Ekpa’s offence is a cross-border offence. If he committed an offence there and committed another one here, we cannot request his release to us until they have dealt with him. After that, we can request his extradition,” he said.

The AGF also stated that one of the Ministry’s major mandates is to develop coordination and cooperation with the international community to ensure that criminals have no safe haven.

He emphasised successful extraditions, citing the cases of Hassan Bun Hussein Abolore Lawal and Okechukwu Josiah Odunna, who were extradited to the United States in January and March 2025, respectively.