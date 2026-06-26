The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to securing the release of all Nigerians being held captive, assuring citizens that every necessary measure is being taken to ensure their safe return. The assurance was given by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, on Friday…...

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to securing the release of all Nigerians being held captive, assuring citizens that every necessary measure is being taken to ensure their safe return.

The assurance was given by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, on Friday in Abuja while receiving a delegation of the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), led by its National Amirah, Dr. Sumaye Fadimatu Hamza.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, the SGF said “our mission on earth, our goal on earth is to promote, to preserve, and to prolong life. It’s not to shorten it. The government is doing everything to secure the release of all who are captured”.

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He expressed confidence that ongoing security operations and coordinated interventions across the country would produce positive outcomes in the fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes.

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The SGF also highlighted the vital role of faith-based organisations in addressing the nation’s challenges, urging them to sustain prayers for President Tinubu and his administration as efforts continue to tackle insecurity and drive national development.

Akume described FOMWAN as a dependable partner in promoting peace, national unity and social progress, noting that the association had consistently complemented government efforts through advocacy, humanitarian services and moral guidance.

He said the organisation, comprising mothers, wives and sisters, occupies a strategic position in society and plays an important role in fostering cohesion and community development.

The SGF acknowledged the association’s commendation of the Tinubu administration, noting that governance presents challenges in every nation but that effective leadership is defined by its ability to respond decisively to emerging issues.