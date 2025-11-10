The Federal Government has urged Nigerians to remain calm in the face of the diplomatic spat between the United States and the country....

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, expressed this in Dutse, Jigawa State while on courtesy visit to the Governor of Jigawa, Malam Umar A. Namadi.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has all it takes to secure Nigeria from destabilizing elements, as well as mend any cracks in our nation’s relationship with our international friends and partners, as such, Nigerians should please remain calm,” said Idris.

The Minister is in Jigawa state to attend the North West 2025 Youth Pally and the Presentation of the Achievements of President Tinubu after two years in office.