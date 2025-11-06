The federal government of Nigeria is set to unveil a comprehensive National Railway Development Roadmap as part of its program to overhaul the system and ensure rail connectivity across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. According to a statement signed by Callistus Unyimadu, the Chief ...

The federal government of Nigeria is set to unveil a comprehensive National Railway Development Roadmap as part of its program to overhaul the system and ensure rail connectivity across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to a statement signed by Callistus Unyimadu, the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, obtained by TVC on Friday, the new development is envisioned in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The statement further disclosed that the development was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer of the NRC, Dr Kayode Opeifa, on Wednesday during the Seventh National Transport Conference of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration, held at NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

The statement reads, “The Federal Government will soon unveil a comprehensive National Railway Development Roadmap that will ensure rail connectivity across all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr. Kayode Opeifa, disclosed this on Wednesday during the Seventh National Transport Conference of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration (CIOTA), held at NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja.”

The statement added, “Dr. Opeifa explained that the roadmap is designed to enable all states to access and utilize the national rail corridors at no extra cost, following recent legislative amendments that placed railway development on the concurrent legislative list.

“According to him, Lagos and Plateau States are already taking advantage of this policy, while several others are encouraged to key into the initiative.”

In his statement, Opeifa said, “We are saying where there is a national rail asset, states should make use of it. The line is available from Lagos to Kano. If your state is along this corridor, you can run services on the line. Lagos and Plateau are already doing this and we are open to working with others.

The statement further disclosed that, “Opeifa noted that Ogun and 0yo States have both narrow and standard gauge networks available for utilization, just as Edo, Delta, Kogi, Kaduna, Kano and Niger States can connect seamlessly to existing national rail corridors.

“He also highlighted the ongoing freight-by-rail expansion, where the Corporation is currently moving increased volumes of containerized cargo, gypsum, soda ash, cement, metal coil and materials for the AKK Pipeline Project.

“While speaking on the Corporation’s development projection framework, referred to as Vision 2-5-10-20, he stated that the NRC plans to optimize national rail assets within the first two years, transition to electric traction by the fifth year, double national rail capacity within ten years, and achieve not less than 60,000 kilometers of rail network nationwide within 20 years,” the statement concluded.