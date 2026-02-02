The Federal Government has announced plans to commence Phase One of the National Single Window (NSW) project on March 27, 2026, as part of efforts to transform Nigeria’s trade ecosystem through technology-driven reforms....

The Federal Government has announced plans to commence Phase One of the National Single Window (NSW) project on March 27, 2026, as part of efforts to transform Nigeria’s trade ecosystem through technology-driven reforms.

The National Single Window is a centralised digital platform designed to simplify and harmonise trade procedures by enabling traders to submit trade-related information once through a single interface, while relevant government agencies access, process and approve documentation seamlessly.

The initiative is expected to reduce delays, eliminate duplication of processes, curb inefficiencies and lower the cost of doing business at Nigeria’s ports and borders.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while inaugurating the project on April 16, 2024, described the National Single Window as a key pillar of his administration’s trade and economic reform agenda. According to the Presidency, the President said the platform would replace fragmentation with coordination, opacity with transparency and delays with efficiency.

He added that efficient trade systems are critical to economic diversification, non-oil export growth and improved ease of doing business.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, also described the initiative as a game-changer, noting that it would simplify and democratise trade processes in Nigeria.

She said the platform would streamline trade documentation through a unified window, enhance transparency, improve transaction tracking and boost trade volumes, with experienced traders expected to benefit significantly from the efficiency gains.

Providing insight into the implementation strategy, the Director of the National Single Window Project, Tola Fakolade, said the Federal Government adopted a phased rollout approach to ensure system stability and build stakeholder confidence.

According to him, Phase One will focus on statutory permits and cargo manifests, areas where operational bottlenecks are most pronounced.

“The National Single Window will be rolled out in phases, starting with statutory permits and manifests. This will allow us to stabilise the system, build confidence among stakeholders and deliver immediate value,” Fakolade said.

He explained that the approach was informed by lessons from previous large-scale technology projects that adopted “big bang” rollouts, which often resulted in disruptions.

Fakolade added that subsequent phases would expand the platform’s scope, onboard additional agencies and deepen integration across the trade value chain to ensure scalability and long-term sustainability.

The Federal Government reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the private sector, development partners and trade stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition and shared ownership of the reform.

With the launch of the National Single Window, the government said Nigeria is taking a decisive step towards modern trade governance, positioning the country as a more competitive regional trade hub while strengthening revenue assurance and facilitating faster movement of goods.