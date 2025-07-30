The Federal Government has announced plans to establish cattle breeding centres in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country as part of efforts to boost livestock production and food security....

The Federal Government has announced plans to establish cattle breeding centres in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country as part of efforts to boost livestock production and food security.

Minister of State for Agriculture, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, made this known during the second day of the citizens-government engagement and midterm assessment of the Tinubu administration, held at Arewa House, Kaduna.

The event was organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation.

Dr. Abdullahi emphasised the importance of inter-ministerial collaboration, noting that the synergy between the Ministries of Agriculture, Environment, Water Resources, Livestock Development, and the Blue Economy is crucial to achieving the goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda.