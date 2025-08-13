Initially, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) imposed an indefinite flight ban on the singer and filed a criminal complaint against him. But in a statement on Wednesday, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo said the sanctions had been reviewed after appeals from respected figures and KWAM 1’s public apology.

“In the case of KWAM 1, the NCAA will reduce his flight ban to one month. FAAN will also collaborate with him to promote proper airport security procedures going forward,” Keyamo said. “Having publicly demonstrated penitence, the NCAA will also withdraw its criminal complaint against him.”

The incident involved a ValueJet Airlines aircraft preparing to taxi when KWAM 1, seen in viral footage, stood in front of the plane and allegedly assaulted an airport official. The act sparked national outrage, with calls for his arrest and prosecution.

In his apology last Friday, the musician admitted fault and sought forgiveness from President Bola Tinubu, the Aviation Minister, the pilot, airline staff, passengers, and fans worldwide. He explained that the altercation stemmed from an issue over a water container he was carrying for health reasons, as advised by his doctor to combat dehydration.

As part of the review, the NCAA will also reinstate the licences of ValueJet’s Captain Oluranti Ogoyi and First Officer Ivan Oloba—both suspended for one month following the incident.

The minister’s statement also addressed another high-profile case: the unruly behaviour of Ms. Comfort Emmanson aboard an Ibom Air flight on 10 August 2025. Emmanson, who had been remanded at Kirikiri Correctional Centre, will have her case withdrawn after showing remorse during a police interview attended by her lawyer.

Keyamo said the recent incidents have “heightened public awareness of expected conduct within the aviation space” and revealed that in both cases, lapses occurred on the part of passengers and airline staff alike.

“These decisions were made purely on compassionate grounds,” he stressed. “Government will never yield to base sentiments, political pressures, or skewed legal arguments where clear violations of the law are concerned.”

To prevent similar occurrences, Keyamo has directed all aviation agencies to hold a retreat next week focused on retraining personnel to handle disruptive passengers and defuse tense situations. Airlines will also conduct internal sessions to improve staff conduct towards travellers.