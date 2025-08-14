The Federal Government has unveiled a national skills programme aimed at connecting 20 million young Nigerians to jobs, training, and entrepreneurship opportunities by 2030, with women expected to make up at least 60 per cent of participants....

Vice President Kashim Shettima announced the initiative on Wednesday as he assumed chairmanship of the reactivated Board of Generation Unlimited (GenU) Nigeria during its inaugural meeting, coinciding with International Youth Day 2025.

“With over 60 per cent of our population below the age of 25, we cannot afford to squander this asset. An advantage unrealised is merely potential wasted,” Shettima told board members, describing Nigerian youth as the nation’s “superpower” in a rapidly ageing world.

He warned of a “trilemma” in the national skills ecosystem — exclusion, disconnection from livelihoods, and inadequate infrastructure for large-scale practical training — stressing the need for systemic change rather than isolated schemes.

Central to the plan is the Digital Access and Livelihoods Initiative (DALI), which will link foundational and work-readiness training to guaranteed jobs or enterprise pathways, in line with the National Skills Qualification Framework to ensure globally competitive credentials.

“We owe young Nigerians jobs. We owe them hope. We owe them the future — not just promises, but proof that their country believes in them enough to invest in their success,” Shettima said, calling for collaboration between government, the private sector, and development partners.

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said the scheme would prioritise job creation, skills development, and human capital growth, while Special Assistant to the President on Strategy and Policy, Rimamskeb Nuhu, confirmed plans to establish Renewed Hope digital hubs nationwide.

Since its launch in 2021, GenU Nigeria has reached over 10 million youths through initiatives such as Microsoft’s Passport to Earning, the Girls’ Education and Skills Partnership with the UK’s FCDO, and the Green Rising project.

UNICEF, Microsoft, Airtel, IHS Towers, Unilever, CISCO, MTN, and Jobberman are among partners expanding opportunities in digital education, green jobs, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement.