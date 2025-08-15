The Federal Government has unveiled an ambitious plan to empower 10,000 women-owned export-ready businesses by 2030 and enable 3,000 women-led small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to access international markets by 2027....

The initiative, announced on Thursday at the launch of the Women in Export Development Initiative (WEIDE) in Abuja, is aimed at boosting women’s participation in global trade.

First Lady Senator Remi Tinubu, represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, described WEIDE as “a movement to elevate Nigerian women entrepreneurs onto the global trade stage.”

“We are igniting a beacon that will light the path for thousands of Nigerian women ready to claim their space in international commerce,” she said.

WEIDE is spearheaded by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the International Trade Centre (ITC) in partnership with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

The programme will focus on grassroots export education, capacity building, and digital trade literacy, leveraging platforms such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), ECOWAS Trade Hub, ITC SheTrades, and UN Women.

Tinubu noted that while women constitute 49.3% of Nigeria’s population and own 41% of micro-businesses, only 15% engage in formal export trade.

She stressed that closing gender gaps could increase Nigeria’s GDP by up to 23%.

The event also featured the Nigerian launch of the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy Fund (WEIDE Fund), a $50 million facility by the WTO and ITC to promote women entrepreneurs in digital trade.

WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said 146 Nigerian women will benefit, with 16 in the Booster Track receiving up to $30,000 and 18 months of technical support, while 130 in the Discovery Track will get up to $5,000 and one year of assistance.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, pledged the government’s commitment to align the programme with national digital trade strategies, simplify export processes, and expand financing access for women-led businesses.

NEPC Chief Executive Officer Nonye Ayeni hailed the initiative as a milestone for women entrepreneurs, revealing that 68,000 applications were received from across the country.

She said the scheme would provide not just funding but also training, digital tools, and global exposure to strengthen women’s contribution to digital trade and economic growth.