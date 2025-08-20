The federal government has closed down about 13,597,057 social media accounts for offensive content and violations of the code of practice by users of social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X, formerly known as Twitter....

The federal government has closed down about 13,597,057 social media accounts for offensive content and violations of the code of practice by users of social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X, formerly known as Twitter.

The government action was contained in a Code of Practice 2024 Compliance Report submitted to the government by promoters of interactive computer service platforms such as Google, Microsoft and TikTok, among others.

The Code of Practice was issued jointly by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The 2024 report was titled “Code of Practice 2024 Compliance Report Highlights Social Media Platforms’ efforts on Online Harm Protection”

In a statement signed on Wednesday by the Director of Corporate Communications and Media Relations of NITDA, Hajiya Hadiza Umar, the government said a total of 58,909,112 offensive contents were taken down from various platforms.

Hajiya Umar, who commended Google, Microsoft, and TikTok for their continued compliance with the Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries, also noted that 754,629 were “registered complaints.”

She added that 420,439 contents were removed and re-uploaded following appeals by users.

“The compliance reports provide valuable insights into the platforms’ efforts to address user safety concerns in line with the Code of Practice and the platforms’ community guidelines,” she said.

Hajiya Umar said, “The submission of these reports marks a significant step towards fostering a safer and responsible digital environment for Nigerian users.

“It also demonstrates the platforms’ commitment to ensuring a secure and trustworthy online environment for all.

“This achievement reflects the provisions of the Code of Practice, which mandates that large service platforms are registered in Nigeria and comply with relevant laws, including the fulfilment of their tax obligation, while reinforcing the commitment to online safety for Nigerians.

“While NITDA acknowledges these commendable efforts, we emphasise that building a safer digital space requires sustained collaboration and engagement among all stakeholders.

“We remain committed to working with industry players, civil society, and regulatory partners to further strengthen user safety measures, enhance digital literacy, and promote trust and transparency in Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.”