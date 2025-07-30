The Federal Government has secured full financing for the Aba–Maiduguri corridor of the 1,443-kilometre Port Harcourt Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway Project, which spans Borno, Yobe, Gombe, Bauchi, Plateau, Kaduna, Nasarawa, and Benue States....

The Federal Government has secured full financing for the Aba–Maiduguri corridor of the 1,443-kilometre Port Harcourt Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway Project, which spans Borno, Yobe, Gombe, Bauchi, Plateau, Kaduna, Nasarawa, and Benue States.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Transport, Senator Saidu Alkali, during the ongoing government-citizen engagement forum organized by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation at Arewa House, Kaduna, on Wednesday.

The Minister also revealed that the old Lagos–Kano Narrow Gauge has been rehabilitated, with freight services now operational, linking the Apapa Port to the Kano Inland Dry Port.