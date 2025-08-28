The Federal Government has rewarded Nafisah Abdullahi, winner of the TeenEagle Global Finals competition, with a cash gift of N200,000....

At a recognition ceremony in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, alongside the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suiwaba Ahmad, celebrated Nafisah’s achievement and described her as “a beacon of excellence and inspiration to Nigerian youths.”

Representing Nigeria through the Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC), Nafisah outshone more than 20,000 participants from 69 countries, including native English-speaking nations, to clinch the world title.

The TeenEagle competition is an internationally recognised contest that evaluates students’ proficiency in English, critical thinking, and communication skills.

Alausa commended her outstanding performance and assured that President Bola Tinubu’s administration remains committed to human capital development through stronger investment in education.

“You are the future of Nigeria, and you have made us proud. For the first time in our nation’s history, we have one of the highest budgetary allocations to education. Each time we approach the President for support in the sector, his response has been a resounding ‘yes’ because he believes in you, the children of Nigeria,” he said.

The minister also announced additional cash gifts of over N100,000 for other Nigerian students who excelled in the competition.

On her part, Ahmad praised Nafisah’s resilience and determination, stressing that her global success proves Nigerian youths can compete and excel internationally.

The Atiku Foundation had earlier rewarded Nafisah and fellow TeenEagle champions Rukaiya Fema and Khadija Kalli with fully funded scholarships following their performance in the global contest.

Responding, Nafisah thanked President Tinubu, the Education Ministry, her school, and her parents for their support.

Yobe State Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Abba Idris, also lauded the Federal Government’s gesture, noting that the state government continues to celebrate milestones in the education sector.