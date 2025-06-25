Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, says the Federal Government recorded ₦6.9 trillion in revenue between January and April 2025 — a 40 per cent increase from the ₦5.2 trillion generated during the same period last year.

Speaking at the Q2 2025 Citizens and Stakeholders’ Engagement Session in Abuja, Edun credited the surge to President Bola Tinubu’s fiscal discipline and ongoing monetary reforms.

“There is a commitment to diligently go after all that should be brought in. As of the end of April, about ₦6.9 trillion was generated — and that figure continues to rise,” the Minister said.

He assured that the Tinubu administration remains focused on boosting revenues through improved tax collection, plugging leakages, and fostering a more accountable public finance system.