The Federal Ministry of Education (FME), in collaboration with the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), has approved and released the New Revised Basic Education Curriculum (BEC) and Senior Secondary Education Curriculum (SSEC).

These curricula provide authentic subject listings, frameworks, and implementation guidelines to guide teaching and learning nationwide.

Following the circulation of misinformation and misrepresentations, particularly on social media, NERDC wishes to set the record straight and reassure Nigerians of the integrity of the process.

The revised curricula are:

• Evidence-based and needs-driven, reflecting global best practices and Nigeria’s local context.

• Products of robust stakeholder consultations, ensuring inclusivity and relevance.

• Competency and outcome-based, with strong focus on digital technologies, robotics, artificial intelligence, life skills, and citizenship education.

• Designed to equip learners with 21st century skills for employability, productivity, national development, and peaceful coexistence.

Key Highlights

1. Curriculum Reform: Part of the National Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI), aligning with global standards and local needs.

2. Core Learning Areas: Include robotics, digital literacy, citizenship and heritage studies, entrepreneurship, and Nigerian history.

3. Moral and Religious Education: At senior secondary level, students will choose either Christian Religious Studies (CRS) or Islamic Studies (IS) in line with their faith.

4. No Composite Subjects: The disarticulated Religion and National Values (RNV) curriculum no longer exists. All subjects are distinct and stand-alone.

5. Streamlined Subjects: Workload has been reduced to create more learning time, ensure learner-centered education, and improve performance.

6. Implementation Timeline: Begins at the start of each new 3-year cycle—Primary 1, Primary 4, JSS 1, and SSS 1.

7. Special Needs Provision: New curriculum offers tailored subjects such as Braille Reading & Writing, Independent Living Skills, and Orientation & Mobility for visually impaired learners.

8. Access and Information: Authentic subject lists and curricula details are available on the official NERDC website: www.nerdc.gov.ng.

9. Next Steps: Nationwide sensitization, teacher training, and engagements with publishers will commence immediately.

Clarification on Subjects Offered

The authentic and approved subjects for each level—Primary, Junior Secondary, and Senior Secondary—remain as published by NERDC. These include core disciplines (English, Mathematics, Nigerian Languages, Science, Citizenship Studies, Digital Technologies, etc.), optional foreign languages (French, Arabic), vocational studies, and a wide range of trade subjects at the senior secondary level.

Appreciation and Call to Action

NERDC appreciates all stakeholders and patriotic Nigerians for their positive engagement and commitment to education reform. We strongly urge the public to disregard unverified lists, false claims, or sensational reports about the curricula. Only information released through the official NERDC channels should be considered valid.

For further clarification, visit: www.nerdc.gov.ng.