The Federal Ministry of Education has released the admission list for Federal Unity Colleges nationwide, unveiling a fully automated process designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and compliance with approved school capacities.

The Minister of State for Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa who announced the development, said the reform would end the era of overstretched facilities in Unity Colleges by ensuring that placements do not exceed each school’s official capacity. He described the initiative as a bold step towards fairness, efficiency, and sustained quality in Nigeria’s secondary education system.

“This new system guarantees that no school is burdened beyond its capacity. It is a major step in institutionalising fairness, transparency, and efficiency in our admission processes,” Alausa said.

The exercise covers admissions into 80 Federal Unity Colleges at the Junior Secondary School (JSS 1) level. According to the Ministry, admissions into 42 Federal Technical Colleges under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme will be announced in due course.

Speaking on the innovation, the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadri, described the automation as a “game-changer” that would guarantee a better learning environment for students across the schools.

She noted that by preventing overpopulation in classrooms and hostels, the reform would not only protect infrastructure but also enhance the quality of teaching and learning.

The Ministry further emphasised that the digitalised system would strengthen accountability while upholding the high educational standards for which Unity Colleges are known. Parents, guardians, and students have been advised to check admission results online via the Ministry’s official portal: www.education.gov.ng.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, the Ministry said the move is part of a broader agenda to provide Nigerian children with quality education in a safe and conducive environment, while also aligning with global best practices in school administration.