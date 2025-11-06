The Federal Government on Wednesday convened a meeting with members of the diplomatic corps in Abuja to address allegations of religious genocide in Nigeria and to reject the United States’ designation of the country as one of “particular concern.” Officials insisted that Nigeria does not targ...

The Federal Government on Wednesday convened a meeting with members of the diplomatic corps in Abuja to address allegations of religious genocide in Nigeria and to reject the United States’ designation of the country as one of “particular concern.” Officials insisted that Nigeria does not target any group on the basis of faith.

At the briefing, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dunoma Ahmed, said claims of religious persecution misrepresented the country’s legal and social framework.

He stressed that Nigeria’s national laws are religion-neutral and designed to protect all communities equally.

Ahmed noted that there is no offence of blasphemy under national law, adding that Shari’a laws in some northern states apply only to Muslims and operate under the supervision of the secular judicial system.

“Christian and Muslim institutions continue to operate freely, promoting peaceful coexistence,” he said.

Addressing journalists, Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris criticised the US designation, calling it a product of “misrepresentation and misinformation.”

According to Idris, terrorism, banditry, and other violent crimes in Nigeria are not religiously motivated.

“Criminal activities and terrorism do not target any particular religious group. This is not about religion, it is about crime,” he maintained.

The minister highlighted security achievements since President Bola Tinubu assumed office in May 2023.

“Since May 2023, when he (Tinubu) took office, Nigeria’s security agencies have neutralised more than 13,500 terrorists through sustained operations, and they have arrested over 17,000 suspects who are now undergoing interrogation and prosecution for various offences.

“Also, more than 9,850 people abducted by these terrorists, including women and children, have been rescued and reintegrated with their families. It is important to note that the menace of terrorism in Nigeria does not exclusively target any religious or ethnic group.”

Idris further said the President was engaging diplomatic channels to address Washington’s concerns and correct what he described as a “misjudgment of Nigeria’s reality.”

“The Government of Nigeria remains open and willing to work closely with the international community, including the United States and other partners, to achieve the shared goal of completely eliminating terrorism and violent extremism on Nigerian soil. The President has pledged to ensure that all those making the country unsafe are permanently removed.

“Regarding the current misrepresentation of Nigeria’s security situation by the United States, President Tinubu is taking the lead in addressing all areas of misunderstanding through diplomatic and political channels.

“While we welcome collaboration, assistance, and partnership from all foreign allies, including the United States, Nigeria is not denying that we face serious security challenges. We invite all our partners and friends to join us in understanding our situation and supporting our efforts to eliminate this menace.”