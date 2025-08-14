Education Minister Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa has restated the Federal Government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and excellence in education, emphasizing zero tolerance for examination malpractice....

WAEC’s 2025 results show 91.14% of candidates earned five credits (with or without English and Mathematics), an improvement from 73.79% in 2024.

However, those with five credits including English and Mathematics dropped to 62.96% from 72.12% last year.

Malpractice rates declined steadily from 16.29% in 2023 to 9.70% in 2025, credited to WAEC’s measures like question paper serialization in key subjects.

The Minister also announced that WAEC and NECO will adopt CBT for objective papers in 2025 and for all papers in 2026 to enhance efficiency and curb malpractice.

He urged parents, teachers, and communities to support students, uphold discipline, and foster an enabling learning environment to help every child succeed.