The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, FNIPR, has reiterated the Federal Government’s strong commitment to safeguarding press freedom as Nigeria joins the global community to commemorate World Press Freedom Day 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, themed “Reporting in the Brave New World – The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media,” the Minister emphasized the essential role of the media in shaping informed, democratic societies, particularly amid the growing influence of technology.

Minister Idris called for collaboration among government, media, and civil society to protect freedom of expression while embracing technological advancements that support, rather than compromise, democratic values.

“The Tinubu Administration remains unwavering in its belief that a free and responsible press is a cornerstone of our democracy,” the Minister stated. “As technology continues to evolve, our policies must keep pace—supporting media innovation while protecting journalists from emerging threats, particularly those enabled by artificial intelligence.”

To this end, he announced that the Federal Government is developing a national policy framework for the responsible use of AI in the media landscape. This initiative aims to balance innovation with ethical standards, press freedom, and national security.

Highlighting growing concerns over AI-driven misinformation, deepfakes, and disinformation, the Minister stressed the need for the media to take a firm stand in defending the truth and ensuring the integrity of the information ecosystem.

He also urged media organisations to remain vigilant against efforts by terrorists, subversive elements, and extremist groups to exploit media platforms—traditional or digital—for anti-state agendas, warning that such misuse threatens national peace and public trust.

“On this World Press Freedom Day, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to a media space that is free, ethical, secure, and resilient,” the Minister concluded.