The Federal Government expresses deep concern and solidarity with the families of the female students abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The Government says it shares in their pain and are firmly committed to bringing the girls home safely.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reiterated that protecting every Nigerian, especially schoolchildren, remains a solemn responsibility of the State.

The government condemns the reprehensible attack on innocent students and the killing of school officials who were carrying out their noble duty.

Security and intelligence agencies have been issued clear directives to locate, rescue, and safely return the students, and to ensure that the perpetrators face justice.

The Federal Government says it will not relent until this objective is achieved.

The government assures Nigerians that strengthening internal security remains a top priority.

The Federal Government is recalibrating the nation’s military, policing, and intelligence capabilities to more effectively prevent these attacks and respond with greater speed and precision whenever threats arise.

Nigeria is also reinforcing cooperation with regional partners through ECOWAS, the African Union, and the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to secure our borders and disrupt terrorist and criminal networks.

The government urges the public to remain calm and confident.