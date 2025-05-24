The Federal Ministry of Education has expressed serious concern over a recent video circulating on social media showing students of Unity Secondary School, Asaba, taking an examination under highly inappropriate conditions.

The footage, which has drawn widespread public criticism, depicts an environment deemed unsuitable for academic assessments and has prompted swift action from the federal authorities.

According to the Ministry, the incident occurred under the supervision of the Delta State Ministry of Education, raising questions about the adequacy of oversight and infrastructural readiness in the affected school.

In an official statement, the Ministry, led by the Minister of State for Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, described the situation as “totally unacceptable” and assured the public that “every effort will be made to combat such occurrences” going forward.

“The Ministry is deeply disturbed by the conditions portrayed in the video. Such an environment undermines the integrity of the examination process and is not in line with national standards for learning and assessment,” the statement read.

In response, the Federal Ministry of Education says it is currently collaborating with the Delta State Government and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to investigate the incident. The Ministry emphasized that appropriate corrective measures will be taken and that the outcome of the investigation will be made public in due course.

This incident comes at a time when the Federal Government is prioritizing education sector reforms as part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasizes equitable access to quality education and improved learning environments across the country.

“We remain committed to ensuring that schools across Nigeria are provided with the infrastructure and enabling environment required to support academic excellence,” the Ministry added.

The Ministry also reiterated its resolve to uphold high standards in educational service delivery and called on all state ministries of education to strengthen oversight mechanisms and prioritize the welfare of students during examinations.