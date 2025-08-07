The Federal Government has directed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to place popular Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as Kwam 1, on a no-fly list following a disturbing incident involving him and ValueJet staff at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tu...

The Federal Government has directed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to place popular Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as Kwam 1, on a no-fly list following a disturbing incident involving him and ValueJet staff at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday, August 7, 2025.

The directive comes after aviation authorities submitted detailed reports and video footage of the altercation, which showed Kwam 1 physically obstructing a commercial aircraft on the tarmac, preventing it from taxiing for take-off.

In a strongly worded statement, the supervising official described the actions of both the musician and the aircraft crew as “a temporary loss of sanity and control,” noting that the confrontation could have led to serious casualties.

“Contrary to claims by Kwam 1’s representatives, the video evidence clearly shows him repeatedly changing position to block the aircraft’s path on the taxiway — an act tantamount to holding an aircraft and its passengers hostage. This is totally unacceptable behaviour,” the statement read.

The official also criticised the pilot for attempting to taxi while an individual was still in front of the aircraft, calling the action a serious breach of aviation safety protocols.

“Both sides violated standard safety procedures as prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO),” the statement added.

While commending the NCAA for suspending the pilot’s licence pending investigation, the official faulted the one-sided nature of the action and insisted on equal accountability.

“In the interest of justice and safety, I have directed that Kwam 1 be placed on a no-fly list pending the outcome of a full investigation. This directive applies to all domestic and international airlines. Any operator who fails to comply risks the withdrawal of their operating licence.”

The incident has sparked widespread debate in aviation and entertainment circles, with many calling for a thorough review of airport security protocols and enforcement of disciplinary measures, regardless of status or profession.