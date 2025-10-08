The Nigerian government, in partnership with the Benue state government, has sponsored 39 artisans to the Republic of Belarus as part of efforts to expand job opportunities for young Nigerians beyond the country’s borders. The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, wants...

The Nigerian government, in partnership with the Benue state government, has sponsored 39 artisans to the Republic of Belarus as part of efforts to expand job opportunities for young Nigerians beyond the country’s borders.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, wants the beneficiaries to be worthy ambassadors of Nigeria.

This is one of the many initiatives to empower the nation’s youth and strengthen the economy.

The partnership comes under the International Job Placement Programme.

In 2019, the Nigerian government, through the National Directorate of Employment (NDE, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Belarus for the transfer of skills to enhance the capacity of the workforce and wealth development of both countries.

Director General of NDE, Silas Agara, says the request to send artisans to Belarus was sent to all states and the FCT and that Benue state was the first to meet up with the sponsorship requirements.

“The contract span for the programme in the Republic of Belarus is up to ten years, but renewable every year, subject to satisfactory performance.

“The Benue state government says the beneficiaries have signed an agreement to transfer the sum of N300,000 out of their monthly earnings to support their families and another amount to a State account to support the development of other artisans in the state,” Agara explained.

The Benue State DG of the Bureau of Entrepreneurship and Wealth Creation, Benita Shuluwa, stated that the government insists the initiative aligns with its efforts to build a globally competitive and resilient Nigerian workforce.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeruika Onyejiocha, expressed that beyond decent jobs, the programme offers smooth transfers of technology and skills which participants would eventually bring back to Nigeria.