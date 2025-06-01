The Federal Government has launched a major skills development initiative aimed at tackling youth unemployment and boosting economic growth through practical training.

Unveiled in Abuja by the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme—tagged “Advancing Skills, Empowering the Future”—aims to equip over five million Nigerian youths with life-changing skills across various sectors.

The TVET initiative is designed to bridge the country’s widening skills gap by offering training in key areas such as construction, digital media, automotive technology, renewable energy, and other emerging industries.

Speaking at the launch, the Ministers of Education and Youths emphasised the transformative potential of vocational education and urged young Nigerians to seize the opportunity to gain relevant, hands-on experience.

Stakeholders in the skills development sector also advocated for the continued placement of TVET under the Ministry of Education to ensure policy consistency. They further highlighted the urgent need for skilled workers in areas such as automotive manufacturing to drive local industrialisation.

Dr Alausa stressed that the Federal Government is committed to ensuring the sustainability of the initiative through strategic partnerships and continuous monitoring.

“With TVET, we are shifting the national focus from paper qualifications to practical empowerment. It is time for Nigeria to invest in a workforce that can build, innovate, and lead,” the Minister said.

From mechanics to coders, and artisans to digital innovators, Nigeria’s skills revolution is now officially underway.