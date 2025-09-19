The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy has officially launched the Creative Economy Data Mapping Report, a groundbreaking study aimed at unlocking Nigeria’s vast creative potential and guiding investment across key sectors. The report was unveiled on Thursday during...

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy has officially launched the Creative Economy Data Mapping Report, a groundbreaking study aimed at unlocking Nigeria’s vast creative potential and guiding investment across key sectors.

The report was unveiled on Thursday during the Creative Industries Economic Coordination and Investment Summit, held in Lagos as part of the 2025 Creative Economy Week.

The summit was organized by the British Council and brought together stakeholders from across the cultural and creative industries.

Described as a first-of-its-kind mapping exercise, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of Nigeria’s creative economy value chain, identifying high-growth sectors such as film, music, fashion, design, digital content, tourism, and cultural infrastructure.

It also outlines critical areas needing urgent attention including financing, infrastructure development, and policy support to enable sector-wide expansion.

The initiative aligns with the Ministry’s broader goal under the Renewed Hope Agenda to create two million jobs in the creative economy by 2030.

Read Also: British Council, FG Launch Creative Economy Week 2025 Across Six Cities

Speaking on the significance of the report, the Ministry emphasized that the data-driven framework provides a practical roadmap for private investors, government agencies, and development partners to make informed decisions and collaborate toward sustainable growth.

“This report is not just a document; it is a strategic tool for national development,” said Dr. Nneka Ikem Anibeze, Special Adviser on Media & Publicity to the Minister.

“With the right partnerships and policy support, Nigeria’s creative economy can become a major engine of inclusive economic growth.”