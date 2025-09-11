The British Council, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy (FMACTCE), has officially launched Creative Economy Week Nigeria 2025, a six-city celebration of arts, innovation, and collaboration themed “Building Futures through Creativity.” The ...

The British Council, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy (FMACTCE), has officially launched Creative Economy Week Nigeria 2025, a six-city celebration of arts, innovation, and collaboration themed “Building Futures through Creativity.”

The event, which kicked off today in Abuja, will run through Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano, Enugu, and London, drawing together artists, entrepreneurs, cultural leaders, investors, policymakers, and international partners. It is designed as a platform to showcase Nigeria’s creative potential while highlighting the role of arts and culture in driving inclusive growth, youth empowerment, and global exchange.

Now in its second edition, the initiative follows a successful 2023 pilot that has since inspired similar programmes in Uganda, Ghana, and Zimbabwe. This year’s expanded edition is being delivered under a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the British Council and the Ministry, a move that both parties say will scale opportunities for youth, women, and Nigeria’s fast-growing creative industries.

Creative Economy Week 2025 features a blend of cultural showcases, professional training, and policy dialogues, including:

Representing the Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, the Permanent Secretary of FMACTCE, Dr. Mukhtar Yawale Muhammad, said the programme is part of Nigeria’s broader vision to position the country as a global cultural hub. “Creative Economy Week is more than an event—it is a demonstration of Nigeria’s leadership in arts, culture, tourism, and innovation. Guided by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, this partnership with the British Council strengthens our drive to empower young Nigerians, amplify women’s voices, attract investment, and position Nigeria as a global hub for creativity.”

Donna McGowan, British Council Country Director for Nigeria and West Africa Cluster Lead, underscored the importance of youth empowerment and entrepreneurship in driving growth. “For the British Council, youth employability and entrepreneurship are central to building sustainable growth. The creative economy is at the heart of this mission, and this collaboration reflects our shared commitment to creating jobs, driving innovation, and fostering inclusive development.”

The celebration will run from September 11 to 21, 2025, across five Nigerian cities before concluding with a London showcase on October 11, 2025. The UK event will spotlight diaspora voices and strengthen opportunities for cross-border collaboration, further embedding Nigeria within the global creative economy.