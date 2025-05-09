The Federal Ministry of Education has launched Nigeria’s first National Anti-Bullying Policy, marking a significant step toward making schools safer.

The policy intends to address the growing issue of bullying in schools and guarantee that students learn in a safe and supportive environment.

Bullying in Nigerian schools has become widespread, affecting 85% of adolescents.

This is why the administration has decided to put a stop to the problem by implementing an anti-bullying policy.

At the official launch in Abuja, the Ministers of Education described the policy as a vital move to protect Nigerian students from all forms of bullying whether verbal, physical, emotional, or cyber.

The Ministry aims to reposition education as a corner stone for National Development.

The policy will ensure issues of bullying are immediately addressed when reported .