The Federal Ministry of Environment has officially joined Nigeria’s digital transformation drive with the launch of the Galaxy Backbone 1Government Cloud Digitalisation Programme, marking a major step in the Federal Government’s effort to modernise public service operations and strengthen data sovereignty across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Abuja, the Honourable Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, described the initiative as “a milestone in modernising environmental governance and advancing Nigeria’s sustainability goals through technology.”

“Digitalisation is no longer optional; it is a necessity,” the Minister said. “Through the Galaxy Backbone 1Government Cloud, we are enabling data-driven environmental management, eliminating paperwork, reducing operational costs, and directly cutting carbon emissions.”

He added that the move would enhance transparency, promote evidence-based policymaking, and improve service delivery to citizens.

The Permanent Secretary, Mahmud Adam Kambari, commended the Minister for championing the transition to paperless governance, while praising the Galaxy Backbone (GBB) 1Government Cloud Team, led by Mr Wumi Oghoetuoma, for providing a secure and indigenous digital platform for government operations.

In his remarks, Oghoetuoma, Programme Director of the 1Government Cloud Digitalisation initiative, described the programme as “a bold stride in Africa’s digital transformation journey.”

“The Galaxy 1Government Programme is leading public sector digitalisation—in Africa, for Africa, by Africa,” he said. “This is not just about technology; it is about protecting our digital destiny and sovereignty.”

Oghoetuoma explained that the 1Government Cloud provides a suite of homegrown applications replacing fragmented and foreign systems, including GovECM (enterprise content management), GovDrive (secure file storage), GovESign (digital signatures), GovMail (official communication), GovInMail (secure inter-MDA messaging), GovConference (virtual meetings), GovAssetManager (asset tracking), and GovOTP (multi-factor authentication).

He disclosed that the Ministry has successfully gone live on the GBB 1Gov Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS), with 15 offices and departments onboarded, 316 workflows created, and 890 user accounts activated.

Also speaking, Dr Sam Nwosu, Chief Executive Officer of Secured Records Management Solutions Ltd, praised the initiative as proof of Nigeria’s ability to build world-class digital infrastructure.

“We have the talent to build globally competitive software right here in Nigeria,” he said. “This is a leap toward technological self-reliance, I’m so excited I feel like breakdancing!”

The Ministry’s adoption of the 1Government Cloud aligns with the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP) 2021-2025, particularly Pillar 5 on the Digitalisation of Content and Services, and reflects the exemplary leadership of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Esther Didi Walson-Jack, whose reform agenda has accelerated Nigeria’s paperless transformation.

The event attracted directors, department heads, and partner organisations, marking a key milestone in the Ministry’s journey toward a fully digital and sustainable public service.