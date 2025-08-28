The Federal government through the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced an upward review of the fees for the standard Nigerian passport, with the new charges set to take effect from September 1. In a statement on Thursday, the Service Public Relations Officer, ACI AS Akinlabi, explained t...

The Federal government through the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced an upward review of the fees for the standard Nigerian passport, with the new charges set to take effect from September 1.

In a statement on Thursday, the Service Public Relations Officer, ACI AS Akinlabi, explained that the revised fees apply only to passport applications made within Nigeria.

Under the new structure, the cost of the 32-page passport with a five-year validity has been raised to ₦100,000, while the 64-page passport with a ten-year validity will now cost ₦200,000.

However, the NIS clarified that fees for Nigerians applying from the diaspora remain unchanged at $150 for the 32-page, five-year passport, and $230 for the 64-page, ten-year passport.

According to the statement, the adjustment is aimed at maintaining the quality and integrity of the Nigerian passport while ensuring continued accessibility for citizens.

The announcement comes less than a year after the federal government last reviewed passport charges in August 2024, when the cost of a 32-page booklet was raised from ₦35,000 to ₦50,000, and the 64-page, ten-year passport was increased from ₦70,000 to ₦100,000.