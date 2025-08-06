The Federal Government has congratulated 17-year-old Nafisa Abdullah Aminu from Yobe State for emerging as the World’s Best in English Language Skills at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Finals in London....

Representing Nigeria through Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC), Nafisa beat over 20,000 students from 69 countries—including native English-speaking nations—to claim the top spot. Her victory, the Ministry says, showcases Nigeria’s growing global competitiveness in education under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suiwaba Sa’id Ahmed, praised Nafisa’s brilliance, discipline, and determination, calling her win a proud moment for the nation and proof of the government’s investments in education.

They also commended Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni and Education Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Sani Idriss for creating a supportive academic environment in the state. Appreciation was extended to NTIC and Nafisa’s parents and teachers for nurturing her excellence.

“This is not just a personal victory; it is a national milestone,” the Ministers said, reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to raising globally competitive students through continuous investment in education.

The Ministry urged other students to be inspired by Nafisa’s success and reiterated its goal to provide world-class education for all Nigerian children.