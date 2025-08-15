The Minister of Information and National Orientation has conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s deep commitment to the South East region, assuring that the people remain at the forefront of the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda....

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Ebonyi state Governor ,

The minister disclosed that ; the Federal Government delegation will inspect projects by the Federal and State Government in the state.

The Minister stated that President Tinubu is proud to associate with the people of the South East and has embarked on numerous development projects across the region.

He emphasized the President’s belief that Nigerian youths are central to national progress, citing the appointment of many young Nigerians into key positions and the prioritization of the National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) in the country’s economic revival strategy

In his remarks, Governor Nwifuru expressed gratitude for the Minister’s visit, noting that this is the first time the Federal Government has executed a major project in Ebonyi State. He described President Tinubu’s leadership as “laying the foundation for a bright future” and urged Nigerians to be patient with the administration’s policies, which he said were driven by preparedness and vision.

The Governor called for stricter regulations on social media to combat fake news and protect the image of national leaders.

He also applauded federal anti-corruption efforts, commending the President for appointing the Minister of Works to advance infrastructure development nationwide.

Reaffirming Ebonyi’s support for the President, Governor Nwifuru stated, “People are seeing what the President is doing. His best is visible, and we are proud of him in many areas.”