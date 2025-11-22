The Federal Ministry of Education has debunked claims that schools across the country will be shut down from Monday, describing the reports as entirely false. In a statement issued on Saturday, the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo, said the message circulating on...

The Federal Ministry of Education has debunked claims that schools across the country will be shut down from Monday, describing the reports as entirely false.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo, said the message circulating on various social media platforms did not come from the Federal Government and should be disregarded.

She warned the public against spreading unverified information, noting that no directive had been issued for a nationwide closure of schools.

The statement reads: “The Federal Ministry of Education hereby informs the general public that a message currently circulating on social media platforms, alleging that schools nationwide have been directed to close from 24th November 2025, is false, misleading, and did not originate from the Federal Government, the Federal Ministry of Education, any State Ministry of Education or any recognised security agency.

“The public is strongly advised to rely strictly on verified information issued through the following official channels:

The Federal Government

The Federal Ministry of Education

State Governments and State Ministries of Education

Recognised security agencies

“Any announcement, advisory, or notice coming from unofficial or unverified sources should be ignored and not shared. Members of the public are urged to always verify the authenticity of information before circulating it in order to curb the spread of misinformation.”