The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to building strategic international partnerships aimed at countering false and negative narratives about Nigeria and promoting the country’s image globally.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known in London, United Kingdom, on Saturday during the UK edition of the Renewed Hope Global Dialogue, themed “Strengthening Global Partnerships for Economic Renewal and National Rebranding under the Renewed Hope Administration.”

Idris said partnerships and collaboration remain central to the government’s efforts to rebrand and reposition Nigeria on the global stage.

According to him, one of the major challenges the country faces is the spread of disinformation alleging state-sponsored religious attacks and discrimination.

“We have been very robust in our rebuttals, making it clear that these are despicable narratives being peddled by people who know nothing about Nigeria.

We need international friends and partners who know our country well and can help project an accurate and credible picture of Nigeria,” he said.

The Minister noted that the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation is actively engaged in national rebranding efforts through partnerships designed to project Nigeria positively.

“A national brand does not emerge by accident; it has to be designed, crafted, and marketed in a deliberate and painstaking way,” he stated.

He disclosed that the Ministry, in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), has launched the Nigeria Reputation Management Group (NRMG), aimed at promoting national pride and enhancing Nigeria’s global image.

According to him, the NRMG has also introduced the Nigeria Global Reputation Management Project, which will be managed by top branding professionals.

Idris further announced that the Federal Government has designated October 15 as Nigeria Reputation Day to raise awareness about the importance of the country’s image.

He also revealed that Nigeria will host both the 2026 African Public Relations Association (APRA) Conference and the 2026 World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) in Abuja making it the first African country to host the two major global events in the same year.

Highlighting some of the administration’s foreign policy and economic achievements, the Minister said President Bola Tinubu’s Tinubu Doctrine, anchored on the 4Ds: Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora—was already yielding results.

He cited Nigeria’s admission as a BRICS partner country, the election of a Nigerian as Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), and the emergence of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) as President of the 2026 GECF Ministerial Meeting as examples of growing global recognition.

Idris also confirmed that Nigeria was recently delisted from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List, which he described as a major milestone demonstrating the government’s commitment to financial transparency and anti-money laundering reforms.

On domestic achievements, the Minister highlighted several reform initiatives, including the unification of exchange rates, the launch of the national student loan scheme, the introduction of a new minimum wage, a national consumer credit program, the Presidential CNG initiative, and the creation of five new regional development commissions and a Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.

He expressed confidence that Nigeria is regaining its global standing under President Tinubu’s leadership, noting that the government will continue to build strategic partnerships to sustain its reform momentum.

“We are a listening and engaging government, and we invite our friends and partners to learn more about the transformative progress happening in Nigeria,” Idris said.