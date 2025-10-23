The Federal Government of Nigeria has allied with the European Union and other development partners to foster regional development across regions in the country. According to a statement signed by Sani Datti, the Head of Information and Public Relations, Minister of Regional Development, the Honoura...

The Federal Government of Nigeria has allied with the European Union and other development partners to foster regional development across regions in the country.

According to a statement signed by Sani Datti, the Head of Information and Public Relations, Minister of Regional Development, the Honourable Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh has reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to deepening its partnership with the European Union (EU) and other development partners.

He made this known during a courtesy visit by the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Gautier Mignot, to the Ministry in Abuja.

The statement revealed that the visit, which centred on strategic alignment and partnership, served as a platform for both the Ministry and the EU to explore ways to strengthen cooperation in achieving sustainable regional development across the country.

“Our mandate is very clear; there are meaningful developments we need your support for,” the Minister stated.

Welcoming the Ambassador, Engr. Momoh expressed optimism that the EU would play a vital role in supporting the Ministry’s work.

“Our Ministry is dynamic in its operations as it covers all regions of the country. We are closely coordinating the work of Regional Development Commissions to ensure that the right projects are executed to meet the needs of each region,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of technical assistance from the EU, particularly in manpower training, institutional capacity-building, and defining a clear operational focus for the Ministry.

“We would appreciate EU support in manpower development to strengthen our coordination and implementation capacity. Our previous engagements with other development partners have been strategic and impactful, and we believe this collaboration will further build on that foundation,” he added.

Also speaking, the Honourable Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu, described the visit as timely, coming at a period when the Ministry is consolidating its mandate across all regions. He explained that the Ministry, which evolved from the former Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, now oversees seven regional development commissions, three in the North and four in the South.

“We see this as an excellent opportunity to strengthen partnerships. Our commitment remains steadfast in driving development initiatives that span the environment, agriculture, housing, and human capacity development,” he noted.

The Minister of State further highlighted progress on the North-East Development Master Plan and the Ministry’s collaboration with the Northern Governors’ Forum to promote inclusive regional growth.

“We have cultivated a strong relationship with the governors to ensure a unified regional development initiative. For instance, the proposal for a regional airline in the North-East and rail line, as well as plans to renovate two secondary schools per senatorial zone under the PBED programme, are among our practical steps toward sustainable growth,” he stated.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Dr Mary Ogbe, reaffirmed the Ministry’s readiness to sustain effective collaboration with international partners. She disclosed ongoing discussions with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to organise a roundtable meeting aimed at developing a comprehensive master plan for the regional development commissions.

“The UNDP has shown great interest in working with us to create a master plan and provide manpower training for the commissions,” Dr Ogbe explained.

On his part, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Gautier Mignot, commended the Ministry’s strategic vision and expressed the EU’s interest in supporting its initiatives.

“The purpose of our visit is to understand how work will begin and how the regional development commissions can be further strengthened. It is important to focus on priority projects that unify the regions,” Ambassador Mignot stated.

He further noted that the EU is open to exploring new areas of cooperation, including investments and financial support aimed at boosting productivity through the Regional Development Strategy.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to establish a technical working group to identify key priority areas and define mechanisms for EU support.