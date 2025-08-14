The Federal Government has restated its commitment to open dialogue with Nigerians, pledging to ensure every region benefits from national reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda....

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known at a town hall meeting in Enugu on Thursday, during his South-East citizens’ engagement tour. He said the initiative aims to bridge communication gaps, counter misinformation, and strengthen participatory democracy.

“We are here to listen, to share progress, and to ensure that government policies reflect the realities of our people,” Idris stated.

Highlighting key interventions, the Minister noted that the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of exchange rates have freed up more funds for infrastructure and social investments nationwide. In the South-East, these resources are already delivering projects, including the Eastern Railway Corridor, a world-class oncology centre in Enugu, and over 1,000 rehabilitated primary healthcare centres.

He added that the region is benefitting from business support funds, expanded student loans, consumer credit schemes, and electricity market autonomy.

“The South-East is central to our vision for a prosperous Nigeria, not on the sidelines,” Idris affirmed.