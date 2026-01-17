The Federal Government has congratulated the Super Eagles on their bronze medal finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), describing their performance as a source of national pride....

The Federal Government has congratulated the Super Eagles on their bronze medal finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), describing their performance as a source of national pride.

In a statement on Saturday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, praised the team for upholding Nigeria’s football tradition with “heart, skill and resilience” throughout the tournament in Morocco.

He said the Super Eagles demonstrated courage, unity and determination from the group stage to the final match in Casablanca, adding that their performance inspired millions of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

“The bronze medal adds to Nigeria’s remarkable record in AFCON history and reinforces our strong legacy in African football,” Idris stated. “The way the team competed against strong opponents showed discipline and an unbroken fighting spirit.”

The minister also commended the coaches, support staff and players for their dedication and sacrifice, noting that they faced challenges with determination and gave their best on every pitch.

Although the team fell short of winning the tournament, Idris said the bronze medal was earned with dignity and belonged to every Nigerian who supported the Super Eagles throughout the competition.

He urged the players to celebrate the achievement with pride and remain resolute in future challenges, assuring them of the nation’s gratitude and admiration.

“Congratulations, Super Eagles. Nigeria applauds you,” the minister said.