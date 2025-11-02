FG Condemns Abduction of Consultant Neurosurgeon In Anambra

The federal Ministry of Health has expressed deep concern over the kidnapping of one of its brilliant minds, Dr Tochukwu Mbanugo, a Consultant Neurosurgeon with the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Anambra State, who was abducted by unknown armed men on Thursday. According to a Su...

The federal Ministry of Health has expressed deep concern over the kidnapping of one of its brilliant minds, Dr Tochukwu Mbanugo, a Consultant Neurosurgeon with the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Anambra State, who was abducted by unknown armed men on Thursday.

According to a Sunday statement signed Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, he stated that reports from the hospital indicated that Dr Mbanugo was attacked around the Omatha Junction, Uruagu, Nnewi, while on his way home after an intensive day in the operating theatre.

“Earlier that same day, he had performed multiple critical neurosurgical procedures, including the resection of a complex brain tumour, saving lives and delivering highly specialised care to Nigerians in need.

“His abduction occurred at the very point where he should have been safest: returning home from serving humanity.

“The Ministry has also been informed that subsequent contact was later established by the abductors through his phone to friends of his colleagues.”

“Nigeria currently has less than 150 practising neurosurgeons serving a population of over 220 million people.

“Against the WHO benchmark of 1 neurosurgeon per 100,000 people, Nigeria has approximately 1 neurosurgeon per 1.9 million citizens.

“This makes every specialist we have invaluable. An attack on one specialist doctor is a direct assault on the nation’s health security and a threat to our collective well-being.”

Salako said the Federal Ministry of Health “strongly condemns this incident and every form of violence against healthcare workers.

“Our health workforce, doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals, are national assets working under immense pressure to save lives. They must be protected and respected, not harmed or hunted.”