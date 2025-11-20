The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has restated the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to promoting truthful, transparent, and responsible broadcasting, as well as safeguarding Nigeria’s information space against misinformation and external distortions....

Speaking at the 2025 Annual General Meeting and Conference of the Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (IBAN), held at the DAAR Communications Headquarters in Abuja, the Minister emphasised that Nigeria’s media ecosystem remains a frontline defender of information sovereignty, national cohesion, and digital security.

He noted that the conference theme, “Broadcasting for Information Sovereignty, National Cohesion, and Digital Security,” was timely and directly aligned with the Tinubu administration’s efforts to strengthen public trust and build a stable, fact-based national discourse.

He reaffirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s far-reaching reforms are already producing measurable gains, with inflation dropping to a three-year low of 16%, food prices recording sustained reductions, and foreign reserves rising to $46.7 billion, the highest in seven years.

“These outcomes are not accidental,” the Minister said. “They are the result of deliberate, tough, and necessary choices the President has taken to reposition our economy for long-term prosperity. The media must help Nigerians appreciate these gains.”

Idris explained that the Federal Government has overhauled the national security architecture, improved inter-agency coordination, and weakened the operational capacity of criminal networks. He highlighted the recent conviction of a top ISWAP commander, sentenced to 20 years in prison as evidence of the enhanced capability of Nigeria’s intelligence and prosecution systems.

He condemned attempts by certain foreign actors to classify Nigeria as religiously intolerant, insisting that such narratives are “false, divisive, and built on misinformation.”

“Nigeria’s diversity is our strength,” he said. “Any report suggesting otherwise is designed to undermine unity. This is where IBAN and the broader broadcast community must stand tall.”

The Minister called on broadcasters to intensify efforts to counter fake news, deep fakes, and digital manipulation, urging them to invest in stronger newsroom verification systems.

“As Government, we remain committed to press freedom,” he said. “But we must also collectively protect our digital ecosystem against misinformation that threatens peace and national security.”

Idris assured the broadcast community that the Federal Government will continue to strengthen policies that support innovation, fair competition, and long-term sustainability across the media industry.

He commended IBAN for its role in national development, reaffirming the Ministry’s readiness to deepen collaboration with broadcasters in promoting truth, accuracy, and responsible public communication.

Rabiu Ibrahim

Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation.

Thursday, November 20, 2025