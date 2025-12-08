The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to fast-tracking the prosecution of kidnappers, bandits, and terror suspects fueling insecurity across Nigeria. It said that expediting trials for those involved in violent crimes would be a key step in reducing criminal activities nationwide. Att...

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to fast-tracking the prosecution of kidnappers, bandits, and terror suspects fueling insecurity across Nigeria.

It said that expediting trials for those involved in violent crimes would be a key step in reducing criminal activities nationwide.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), made the remarks on Monday during the opening of the 2025/2026 legal year of the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Fagbemi explained that the government is prioritising timely prosecution over prolonged detention or sole reliance on military operations.

The approach specifically targets suspects linked to mass-casualty attacks, kidnap-for-ransom networks, extremist recruitment, and terror-financing activities.

He added that strengthening the justice system to deliver prompt and effective trials is critical to restoring public confidence and tackling insecurity in the country.

He said, “At this solemn juncture in our national life, it is impossible to ignore the grave challenge of insecurity that confronts our country.

“From insurgency and terrorism to banditry, kidnapping, and violent crimes, these threats imperil not only the safety of our citizens but also the very fabric of our constitutional democracy.

“The judiciary, as the guardian of justice and the custodian of the rule of law, must lend its weight to national efforts to combat insecurity.

“Through firm, consistent, and courageous adjudication, the courts can ensure that those who threaten peace and stability are held accountable, that impunity is dismantled, and that the sanctity of human life and property is protected.

Fagbemi said the Federal Government remains committed to tackling terrorism through both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches, stressing that swift justice delivery is essential to complement ongoing military and intelligence operations.

He noted that achieving faster trials would require strengthening the capacity of judges handling terrorism matters and the wider workload of the courts.

To this end, he revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is prepared to approve the immediate appointment of additional Federal High Court judges to bolster national counter-terrorism efforts and ensure that terrorism-related and other cases are handled efficiently.

The AGF urged Nigerians to stand together in confronting terrorism, saying, “This is a time for collective resolve, not distraction as we work together to secure our nation.”

Fagbemi also commended the Court of Appeal for the progress recorded in the 2024/2025 legal year, particularly the special sittings held across its divisions to address case congestion.

He said the initiative has helped reduce backlogs, speed up hearings, and improve public access to justice.

“The Court of Appeal’s Fast Track Practice Directions have been of immense value in speeding up appeal hearings for cases involving terrorism, human trafficking, kidnapping and similar serious crimes.

“The practice directions represent an effort to reduce case backlogs while ensuring quick resolution of terrorism-related offenses. The initiative plays an essential role in the anti-terrorism battle of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration because prosecuting delays can extend periods of insecurity while damaging public trust in judicial procedures.

“The judicial system’s effectiveness strengthens when terrorism cases receive swift hearings and resolutions, which demonstrates that terrorism faces immediate and decisive legal action.

Fagbemi expressed joy that the Court has sustained an independent yet healthy relationship with the executive arm of government adding “This delicate balance—marked by mutual respect, institutional independence, and constructive engagement has ensured that the separation of powers is preserved while the machinery of governance functions harmoniously”.