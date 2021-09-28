Breaking News

FG Challenges States to generate Non – Oil revenue

The Federal Government has challenged state governments to leverage on agro- value chain for a sustainable national economic growth and reduced over reliant on oil revenue generation in Nigeria.

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning , Clem Ikanade Agba made the call in Sokoto during the opening of the community of practice Cop meeting of commissioners of budget and economic planning from twenty six states of the federation.

He also called on the participants to o intensify and broaden their engagement and knowledge to ensure impactful growth through experience sharing

The minister who was represented by a director in the ministry, Zacharia Lawal said, it is.imperative to.leavege on Agro-Value-Chain for a sustainable national growth using the platform of learning and relearning.

He said decline in.oil revenue and the negative impact of COVID-19 has contributed in depleting the nation’s revenue generation which he said call for a drastic measures to salvage the situation.

The minister said there is the need to consider agriculture and food security, which is one of the nine priority areas of the current medium term national development plan (2021-2025).

He said to achieve result, attention should be focus on human capital development and citizen-wide empowerment on agro- value chain knowledge.

The minister call on the participants to provide useful insights that will help chart impactful way forward towards ensuring drift from oil sector to non oil sector of the economy with a special focus on agro- value chain and youth empowerment to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.

He also call on the state governments to take advantage of the several federal government programmes that can complement their efforts and ease some of their challenges.

