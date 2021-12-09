FG cautions civil servants to spend wisely, expect a delay in Dec. salary

The Federal Government has advised police officers and civil servants in its ministries, departments, and agencies to spend their November salaries wisely because their December pay may not arrive until January 2022.

“Due to the recurrent trends of shortfall in budgetary allocations and its attendant effect on the payment of salaries in recent times across various MDAS, the management wish to regrettably inform all staff that there might be an envisaged delay in payment of December 2021 salary in the Centre,” according to a memo signed by the FMC Keffi’s head of finance and accounts, Samson Adegoke.

Mr. Adegoke, while assuring civil servants and heads of departments of the FMC’s efforts to avoid “unnecessary delays,” cautioned them to be frugal with their spending as the holiday season approaches.

“Accordingly, all staff are advised to be cautious in spending their November 2021 salary and to make provisions for Christmas celebrations therefrom,” the memo advised.

Similarly, the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Usman, in the signal message, informed all departments and commissioners of police across Nigeria of the delay in their November salaries.

“Information received from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System unit of the office of the accountant general of the federation indicates delay in the processing of funds salaries which implies that there will be a delay in payment of November salaries,” Mr Usman said in the signal message sent around 1:50 p.m. on December 3.

Nonetheless, the police boss commended the sacrifices and dedication of the force, assuring them that the delay would be minimised.

He further directed that all assistant inspectors general of police and police commissioners lecture officers on the delay in salaries.