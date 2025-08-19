The Federal Government has commenced a comprehensive review of telecommunications policies to attract foreign investment, enhance service quality and align with global technological developments....

Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Aminu Wada Maida, disclosed this in Abuja, noting that the review, led by the Minister of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, will address gaps in the 2003 Act and provide a predictable regulatory framework.

Maida said the exercise would ensure government, consumers and Mobile Network Operators are aligned on regulation, enforcement, competition, safety and profitability. He noted that concerns about data depletion, tariffs and service quality have been examined, with a KPMG study showing that depletion is largely linked to device types and applications rather than service providers.

He assured that the new policies will make the sector more attractive to investors and boost government revenues. He also highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s abolition of the planned 5% excise duty on the telecoms sector, clarifying that VAT remains at 7.5%.

The NCC boss said the industry has recorded growth with 172 million active mobile subscribers, 105 million broadband users and 141 million internet subscribers, while investments have exceeded earlier projections.

Key achievements under his leadership include tariff adjustments and simplification, corporate governance guidelines, the conclusion of the NIN-SIM audit, resolution of USSD debt, and the launch of a Major Incident Reporting Portal.

Looking ahead, Maida announced new initiatives such as a public map of network performance to be launched in September, quarterly crowdsourced network reports, and the inclusion of infrastructure providers in revised quality of service guidelines.

He added that a joint NCC-CBN task force has created a new framework to standardise electronic recharge processes and reduce failed top-ups.

The NCC also unveiled consumer education initiatives, with the Director of Consumer Affairs, Freda Bruce-Bennett, offering tips on managing data usage. Director of Public Affairs, Mrs Nnenna Ukoha, stressed the importance of partnership with the media as “critical stakeholders” in advancing reforms.