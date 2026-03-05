The Federal Government has announced that recruitment for Batch B beneficiaries of the Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP) will commence nationwide on Monday, March 9, 2026.

The announcement was made in a statement by the programme’s Coordinator-General, Kennedy Iyere, who called on eligible Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 50 to participate in the exercise.

According to the statement, the recruitment will take place across the country except in Kano State, where the process will be supervised by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf through a newly established state YEIDEP Steering Committee tasked with coordinating the recruitment of beneficiaries within the state.

Organisers explained that unlike the Batch A phase, which relied on an online registration portal for data capture and bank account processing, Batch B applicants are required to visit designated partner banks physically to open a YEIDEP bank account as part of the registration process.

They stressed that opening the YEIDEP bank account is the only valid means of becoming a recognised participant and potential beneficiary of the programme.

Applicants were also advised that the registration process is free of charge and urged to report any request for payment by bank officials or intermediaries.

The statement further clarified that individuals who successfully registered during Batch A and already possess confirmed YEIDEP bank accounts are not eligible to participate in the new recruitment phase.

However, those who registered during Batch A but did not receive confirmed accounts were encouraged to take part in the Batch B exercise.

Participants were warned against multiple registrations, with organisers stating that anyone found engaging in duplicate applications would be automatically disqualified.

Authorised banks for the exercise include Fidelity Bank, Keystone Bank, Wema Bank, Union Bank of Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, United Bank for Africa, Ecobank and Lotus Bank.

The Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme is a national youth economic inclusion initiative coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Youth Development in collaboration with the Youths Off The Street Initiative and supported by development partners.

According to organisers, the programme seeks to address youth unemployment, poverty and vulnerability to radicalisation by promoting entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities among young Nigerians.

Iyere said the initiative aims to empower up to 20 million youths with startup capital and support mechanisms designed to stimulate economic participation while reducing social and security risks linked to unemployment.

“YEIDEP’s core mandate is to tackle Nigeria’s chronic youth unemployment, youth poverty and youth hopelessness, as well as the threats of youth radicalisation, socio-political instability and national insecurity,” he said.

He added that promoting entrepreneurship and self-employment among young people remains the most sustainable pathway to generating mass employment and reducing youth restiveness across the country.