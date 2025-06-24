The Federal Government has reassured Nigerians and the international community that Abuja remains safe for citizens, residents, and visitors, following a recent security advisory issued by the United States Embassy.

The U.S. Embassy had advised its staff and their families to avoid non-official travel to military and government facilities within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), citing security concerns.

In a statement, the Federal Government acknowledged the embassy’s right to issue advisories to its citizens but insisted there is no specific or imminent threat in Abuja. It emphasised that the nation’s security agencies remain vigilant and have recorded “significant successes” in neutralising threats across the city.

“The current security architecture in Abuja has not only been proactive but has also achieved notable results in ensuring public safety,” the statement noted.

The government described the U.S. advisory as being based on general global developments rather than any local intelligence. It urged the public and international partners to remain calm and continue their activities without fear.

The statement also reaffirmed the FG’s commitment to protecting lives and property, urging residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to security agencies.

“Abuja remains one of the most secure capitals in the world,” it said, calling for continued cooperation and calm from both citizens and the diplomatic community.